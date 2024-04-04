La Térmica Village comes to Torremolinos

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 04 Apr 2024 • 16:11

Photo: Facebook / Nena Daconte

La Térmica, the centre of contemporary culture, is going on tour and has organised a free, open-air daytime event in Torremolinos with live music, a street market and food under the name ‘La Térmica Village’. On Saturday April 13, the event will be held in the gardens of the Pablo Ruiz Picasso Cultural Centre in Torremolinos, it’s free and will start at midday.

President of the Provincial Council, Francisco Salado, said that the idea is to, “take the spirit of La Térmica to other parts of Málaga, offering a space full of activities, concerts, stalls where you can buy handicrafts and locally produced items, a place for all ages to enjoy”.

A stage will be set up for musical performances, which aim to combine local bands and artists with more established names, mainly from the indie scene. The music will be provided by Nena Daconte and Vera Fauna, along with the band Lord Malvo from Torremolinos and sessions by Nana Pure DJ and Kaya Dj.

The sound forest

But La Térmica Village is much more than that, in addition to the stage, there will be a swing dance demonstration and a design market, with around 20 exhibitors, which will feature crafts and products from Malaga, decoration and design, illustration and photography, jewellery and fashion stalls.

In the gastronomic section, several foodtrucks and bars will be set up. There will also be a space to rest and connect with nature called the Bosque Sonoro (Sound Forest).