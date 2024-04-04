Mark Slack – Lotus reveals Emeya Hyper-GT

By Mark Slack • Published: 04 Apr 2024 • 21:48

Lotus has revealed the pricing and further details of its first electric hyper-GT, Emeya. It has also launched the configurator for the car online, for customers to design and personalise their vehicle ahead of placing their order.

The all-new Emeya features optimised design layout of the batteries so that 20% more cells can be packaged in the same space. By doing this the new car is able to offer improved charging capabilities, boosting range by up to 20%.

When using a 350kW DC fast-charger, Emeya can achieve a 10-80% charge within 18 minutes, with a maximum WLTP range of 609km/379 miles.

Lotus has incorporated a suspension design available with all wheel drive, advanced active roll control and rear-wheel steering. Power of up to 905 bhp, enabling Emeya to accelerate from 0-100kmh/0-62 mph in under 2.8 seconds. Lightweight carbon ceramic brakes reduce weight and braking distance – which contribute to dynamic handling – as well as doubling the lifespan of the components.

Up to five driving modes including Range, Tour, Sport, Individual and Track are available and drivers can control the ride height, air suspension stiffness and acceleration response. An electronically controlled air suspension system has advanced onboard sensors respond to changes in road conditions and automatically adjust the vehicle set-up.

Lotus claim Emeya sets a new benchmark for how a luxury car should look and feel with features including a spacious boot of up to 509 litres, power-assisted doors with sensors that can detect obstacles ensuring a door will not open if the vehicle is at risk of damage. In addition, a kick sensor on the tailgate enables customers to easily open the boot, even when their hands are full.

There is also an advanced intelligent panoramic glass roof, which drivers can switch between opaque and clear. This gives the interior a feeling of space there is the option to turn individual sections of the roof opaque, enabling them to block out direct sunlight while keeping the rest of the roof open.

The Emeya also features cutting-edge technologies including intelligent EV routing, which is capable of learning individual driving patterns, such as departure times, destinations, and routes, and an expansive Augmented Reality head-up display for the driver.

There are three Emeya variants: the entry point for the range starting at €110,682/£94,950, the S from €125,256/£107,450 and the R, this is the flagship model, starting at €151,481/£129,950.