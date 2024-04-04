Spring Fiesta in Fuengirola

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 04 Apr 2024 • 14:13

Party for neighbours Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall

The Fuengirola neighbourhood of El Boquetillo will welcome spring on Saturday April 13 with a big fiesta. The Benito Pérez Galdós street area will be the setting for this celebration from 2pm and the event includes free paella tasting and drinks, as well as musical performances.

“With the arrival of spring every year we organise a great dynamic, fun and above all, a meeting point for the people who live in the neighbourhood, those who once lived there and are returning for this celebration and also for all the people from Fuengirola“, said Councillor for Festivities, Isabel Moreno.

In addition, the councillor said that, “in this way we will celebrate the arrival of spring, which is the season of light and colour and is the ideal time to celebrate a day of neighbourly coexistence with all the residents of the neighbourhood and with all those who wish to come along”.

To conclude, Isabel Moreno has encouraged all residents of the area to attend this party, “to enjoy with family and friends the various activities, as well as the paella and refreshments that we can all try”.