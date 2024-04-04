Spring Fiesta in Fuengirola

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 04 Apr 2024 • 14:13
Party for neighbours
Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall
The Fuengirola neighbourhood of El Boquetillo will welcome spring on Saturday April 13 with a big fiesta. The Benito Pérez Galdós street area will be the setting for this celebration from 2pm and the event includes free paella tasting and drinks, as well as musical performances.
“With the arrival of spring every year we organise a great dynamic, fun and above all, a meeting point for the people who live in the neighbourhood, those who once lived there and are returning for this celebration and also for all the people from Fuengirola“, said Councillor for Festivities, Isabel Moreno.
In addition, the councillor said that, “in this way we will celebrate the arrival of spring, which is the season of light and colour and is the ideal time to celebrate a day of neighbourly coexistence with all the residents of the neighbourhood and with all those who wish to come along”.
To conclude, Isabel Moreno has encouraged all residents of the area to attend this party, “to enjoy with family and friends the various activities, as well as the paella and refreshments that we can all try”.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.