Stray cat tapas

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 04 Apr 2024 • 15:42

Help stray cats Photo: Shutterstock / Malimbo

For all cat lovers, there is a super charity event in favour of the Mijas Felina association, a market where you will be able to enjoy a wide variety of homemade tapas: sweet, savoury and vegetarian.

It’s on Sunday April 21, from midday to 4pm at the restaurant Koco Bistro located in Mijas Pueblo (Avenida Virgen de la Peña n3) in front of the town hall.

The ‘Asociación Para La Defena Del Gato Asilvestrado En Mijas’, better known as ‘Mijas Felina‘, was created to neuter cats from stray colonies and reduce the overpopulation. The volunteers cover different areas of Mijas: Sitio de Calahonda, Riviera del Sol, Las Lagunas and Fuengirola among others. In Riviera del Sol for example, the cat population has been substantially reduced thanks to the efforts of the volunteers.

The event will feature an artisan market with homemade products, jewellery and much more. There will also be a stand with some of the association’s volunteers and above all the event will help all the stray cats out there.