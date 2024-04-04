By Anna Ellis • Published: 04 Apr 2024 • 11:10

Unemployment declines in Vega Baja region for second straight month. Image: Dragon Images / Shutterstock.com.

The Public Employment Service has released its March data for the Vega Baja region.

The figures indicate a continued decline in unemployment for the second consecutive month.

There are now 653 fewer unemployed individuals compared to the previous month, bringing the total number down to 23,995.

The General Union of Workers (UGT), commenting on the data, noted that while it reflects the onset of the summer campaign, there is a need to further invest in technologies and research to foster the creation of stable and quality employment.

The union stressed the importance of implementing more effective policies against long-term unemployment, ensuring fair wages, and incorporating salary review clauses in collective agreements to safeguard workers’ purchasing power.

Breaking down the data by municipality, most areas exhibit a downward trend in unemployment figures.

Torrevieja saw a decrease of 335 unemployed individuals, followed by Orihuela with 76 fewer and Guardamar del Segura with 42 fewer.

In terms of the unemployment rate, Torrevieja has 7,282 unemployed individuals, Orihuela has 4,591, and Guardamar del Segura has 860.