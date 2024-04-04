By Anna Ellis •
Published: 04 Apr 2024 • 11:10
Unemployment declines in Vega Baja region for second straight month. Image: Dragon Images / Shutterstock.com.
The Public Employment Service has released its March data for the Vega Baja region.
The figures indicate a continued decline in unemployment for the second consecutive month.
There are now 653 fewer unemployed individuals compared to the previous month, bringing the total number down to 23,995.
The General Union of Workers (UGT), commenting on the data, noted that while it reflects the onset of the summer campaign, there is a need to further invest in technologies and research to foster the creation of stable and quality employment.
The union stressed the importance of implementing more effective policies against long-term unemployment, ensuring fair wages, and incorporating salary review clauses in collective agreements to safeguard workers’ purchasing power.
Breaking down the data by municipality, most areas exhibit a downward trend in unemployment figures.
Torrevieja saw a decrease of 335 unemployed individuals, followed by Orihuela with 76 fewer and Guardamar del Segura with 42 fewer.
In terms of the unemployment rate, Torrevieja has 7,282 unemployed individuals, Orihuela has 4,591, and Guardamar del Segura has 860.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.