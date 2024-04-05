25th Anniversary of the Almeria Half Marathon

By Julian Phillips • Published: 05 Apr 2024 • 8:54

Presenting the event on the ‘Cable Ingles’ in Almeria Credit: Almeria Town Hall

The Almería Half Marathon marks its 25th anniversary on April 14, expecting over 3,500 runners to participate.

Mayor María del Mar Vazquez introduced the event, set to conclude Sports Week in the capital and draw participants nationwide.

Registration for three categories (Children, Healthy Race, and Half Marathon) remains open until April 8 at www.mediomaratonalmeria.com. The charity focus of this edition will support Proyecto Mariposa, aiding cancer patients in their recovery.

Vazquez highlighted the City Council’s ongoing commitment to connect Almería with sports, promoting health, perseverance, and personal development. The event’s silver jubilee was celebrated at the Cable Ingles, with notable attendees including government delegates and sports figures.

Anticipating over 3,500 participants, Vazquez noted a 10 percent increase compared to the previous edition, a significant leap from the 350 runners in the inaugural 1998 race. The event comprises three races: Children’s race on April 13, Half Marathon and Healthy Race on April 14.