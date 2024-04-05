Altean Rice Days

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 05 Apr 2024 • 14:12

Black rice dish at Bon Vent Restaurant Credit: Bon Vent Restaurante CNAltea, Facebook

This month, 11 Altean restaurants will present their finest rice dishes, ranging from starters to desserts, renovating the classic Mediterranean ingredient.

From April 12 until April 21, the second edition in the history of Altea Rice Days will be held, organised by the Altea Town Council in collaboration with the Association of Hostalers and Entrepreneurs of Altea and the Gastro Eventos group.

“I think that rice is a very significant product of Altea’s gastronomic culture, which, with the good work of our restaurants, proposes very varied menus with local produce that further reinforces Altea’s heritage,” announced the Mayor of Commerce, Jose Maria Borja.

For prices ranging from €25 to €42, 11 restaurants across the town will offer rice dishes for every palate, whether traditional, spicy, or vegetarian.

The restaurants participating are Juan Abril, Mana Lounge Beach, Bon Vent, Ca Pere, Mamarosa, Cap Negret, Club de Tennis, La Paraeta, Assambra, El Xiringuito and Xe Que Bo.

Take this opportunity to savour the best and most authentic of Spanish rice.