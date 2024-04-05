By Anna Ellis • Published: 05 Apr 2024 • 13:59

Fragile majesty: Exploring the curious case of King Charles VI. Image: Vera Handojo / Shutterstock.com.

King Charles VI of France, also known as Charles the Well-Beloved or Charles the Mad, is famous for his unusual belief that he was made of glass and therefore incredibly fragile.

This belief, now recognised as a symptom of a psychiatric disorder called “Glass Delusion,” emerged during the Medieval period and the Renaissance in Europe.

Glass Delusion, though rare, has fascinated both contemporary observers and modern psychologists.

It involves an unfounded fear that one’s body, or parts of it, are made of glass and could shatter with the slightest touch or pressure.

People with this condition often took extreme precautions to avoid harm, such as refusing to sit or lie down for fear of breaking, or wearing protective padding.

While King Charles VI is the most well-known historical figure with Glass Delusion, he likely wasn’t the only one.

Similar cases have been reported throughout history, with various individuals in Europe experiencing similar symptoms.

However, Charles’ case is notable due to his high status and the detailed accounts provided by chroniclers of the time.

The exact cause of Glass Delusion remains unclear, with theories ranging from psychological trauma to cultural influences.

Some scholars suggest it may have been linked to the anxieties of the time, such as the Black Death and the Hundred Years’ War, which could have heightened a sense of fragility and mortality among the population.

Although historically significant, Glass Delusion is now considered rare and largely confined to medical history.