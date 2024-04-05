Kate Winslet’s Cork cookery course

By John Ensor • Published: 05 Apr 2024 • 22:59

Stock image of Kate Winslet. Credit: GabboT/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0

Have you ever imagined what world-famous celebrities do when they’re not making Hollywood blockbusters?

This month, the county of Cork witnessed Oscar-winning film star Kate Winslet, 48, enrolling in a cookery course at Ballymaloe Cookery School.

On a quest to improve her kitchen skills, Winslet joined a class at the well-known culinary school managed by famed Irish chef Rachel Allen, earlier in April.

Nestled in the lush landscapes of County Cork, the school is known for its comprehensive cooking courses.

Star-studded studies

Local media said the actress was seen in the company of Rachel Allen and her husband, Isaac, exploring the picturesque locales of Cork.

She reportedly stayed at the prestigious Ballymaloe House and visited the scenic Ballyshane Coastal Retreats with a friend.

Engaging in a short but intensive two-and-a-half-day cooking course, Winslet is among the celebrities drawn to Cork’s vibrant culture and culinary prestige.

This particular week, Rachel Allen is leading a fully booked course titled ‘Cooking for Family and Friends’, which spans three day and costs €865. It highlights the diverse interest in culinary arts, even among the glitterati.

Titanic connection

Kate Winslet’s visit resonates deeply with her iconic role in Titanic. Cobh, just a short drive from Ballyshane, holds a significant place in Titanic’s history, as it was the final port of call before the ship embarked on its ill-fated maiden voyage across the Atlantic.

With its rich cultural tapestry, Cork continues to enchant individuals from all walks of life, including those from the glitz of Hollywood.