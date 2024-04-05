Paella Masterclass and wine tasting

By Anna Akopyan •
Signature seafood paella
Master the art of preparing the perfect paella while delighting in delicious wine tasting at La Carneceria´s Seafood Paella Masterclass on April 23.
There’s not a flavour more exemplary of the richness of Mediterranean cuisine than that of a perfectly crafted seafood paella enjoyed with a glass of wine.
On Thursday, April 23, La Carneceria in Javea invites visitors to elevate their skills in crafting the classic Spanish dish with the assistance of a professional chef, Harrison, and enjoy wine tasting with the sommelier, Christian Aron.
Serving paella is almost like a performance, and this is one of the reasons why it’s been Spain’s signature dish for more than 400 years.
Surprisingly simple to make, paella can be served at any event, destined to gratify all family members and guests at any event or occasion.
In this Masterclass, visitors get a chance to develop a broader palate in both Spanish cuisine and wine, discovering their new favourite flavour.
Beginning at 1pm at La Carneceria, Calle Cervantes 22, Javea.
€55 per person.
Bookings by 638 336 770 or Facebook La Carneceria Javea.
