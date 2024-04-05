Queen Letizia’s Trophy Challenge

By John Ensor • Published: 05 Apr 2024 • 19:14

Queen Letizia awarding one of the larger trophies. Credit: CasaReal/X

Queen Letizia of Spain faced an unexpected challenge at the National Sports Awards, with the handing over of certain trophies being a test of strength in itself.

Held at the Royal Palace of El Pardo, on Thursday, April 4, the event is to acknowledge those who have excelled in their chosen sport or contributed significantly to promoting a sports activity.

Notably, some of the trophies looked particularly heavy, with Queen Letizia struggling to hold a trophy half as tall as herself.

This moment of effort from the 5ft 3 monarch, aged 51, showed her determination. For the occasion, she chose an eye-catching ensemble of red leather trousers, a cream blouse, and matching red stilettos, accentuated with a cream belt.

King Felipe VI complemented his wife’s vibrant attire with a smart navy suit, blue shirt, and pink tie. His choice mirrored the formal yet stylish atmosphere of the awards ceremony.

Together, they presented accolades to distinguished athletes, such as the King Felipe Award, for the best Spanish athlete of the year which went to tennis player Carlos Alcaraz. The paratriathlete, Susana Rodriguez won the Queen Letizia Award, for the best Spanish athlete of the year.

Other awards included the Princess Leonor Award, for the best male or female athlete under 18 years of age, won by Izan Almansa, and the Infanta Sofia Award, for sports activity among people with disabilities which was gratefully received by the Madrid Down Syndrome Foundation.

The ceremony also recognises the most outstanding University or School Centre in sports promotion which this year went to the University of Alicante.

A Busy Schedule of Royal Engagements

The event in Madrid followed closely on the heels of the couple’s attendance at an arts awards ceremony in Cadiz the previous day.

The National Sports Awards and the preceding arts award ceremony highlight the royal couple’s commitment to celebrating Spain’s cultural and athletic achievements.

Their busy schedule reflects a dedication to promoting excellence across a range of fields, from sports to fine arts, underscoring their role in encouraging and recognising talent throughout Spain.