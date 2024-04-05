Rescue meerkat gone missing

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 05 Apr 2024 • 8:28

Missing meerkat Credit: Kay Milington

A much-loved rescue meerkat, Sol, went missing from his home in Torre Blanca, Fuengirola on April 3.

Sol is eight years old and has spent his entire life with his family. Normally, he does not leave the house and his family is very concerned about his whereabouts.

If you have seen Sol, please contact Kay 622 546 227