Rescue meerkat gone missing

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 05 Apr 2024 • 8:28
Missing meerkat
Credit: Kay Milington
A much-loved rescue meerkat, Sol, went missing from his home in Torre Blanca, Fuengirola on April 3.
Sol is eight years old and has spent his entire life with his family. Normally, he does not leave the house and his family is very concerned about his whereabouts.
If you have seen Sol, please contact Kay 622 546 227
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.