Road closures in Palma for giant screen installation

The giant screen being installed in the Placa de la Reina on Saturday 6 will disrupt traffic and bus routes but also provide an entertaining evening.
The celebration is expected to attract a large crowd and further closures may be necessary.
The pre-match warm-up at Plaça de la Reina will feature Los 40 Mallorca and Cadena Ser radio stations, which promises a lively show to keep the crowd in a party mood. The entertainment kick-off is at 6 pm, the football at 10 pm.
Thus, from 6 pm there will be diversions for the following buses: No. 3 (Inca-Juan Carlos I bridge); No. 4 (ses Illetes-pl Columnes); No. 7 (Sont Gotleu-Son Xigala); No. 20 (Portopí-Son Espases); No. 25 (s’Arenal- Pl de la Reina) and No. 35 (Aquarium -Plaza de la Reina).
Normal service will be resumed on Sunday 7 April.
The Local Police has announced that the following roads leading off the Plaça de la Reina will be closed to traffic from 6 pm: The corner of Avda. Antoni Maura with Adolfo Suárez / Cristòfol Colom: the corner of Palau Real with Victoria (access to Calle Conquistador); Plaza Joan Carles I (access to Passeig del Born).
The municipal parking association (SMAP) is going to close access to the Antoni Maura car park from the Plaça de la Reina. The BiciPalma station in the Plaça de Joan Carles will also be closed.
We remind readers that Palma City Council, in partnership with Radio Mallorca Cadena SER, is setting up a massive screen at Plaça de la Reina on Saturday 6 for fans to watch the Copa del Rey final live. The match between RCM Mallorca and Athletic de Bilbao is taking place in Seville and is scheduled to start at 10 pm.
The Mayor of Palma, Jaime Martínez Llabrés, emphasised that he expects a day of sportsmanship and celebration and expressed the hope that the cup will come home for the second time in history.
