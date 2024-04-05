New Cup Final kit for RCD Mallorca

By Annette Christmas • Updated: 05 Apr 2024 • 20:45

Marga Prohens, Andy Kohlberg, Alfonso Díaz present new kit. Credit: RCD Mallorca

Mallorca FC to show off new kit in cup final to promote the Balearic Islands as a tourist destination

RCD Mallorca will sport their new turquoise kit during the Copa del Rey final to promote the Balearic Islands as a tourist destination.

This is part of a collaborative effort supported by the government of the Balearic Islands and the Consell de Mallorca.

The president of the Balearic Government, Marga Prohens, introduced the new kit in Seville, where the cup final is taking take place. Club owner Andy Kohlberg and business CEO Alfonso Díaz also took part.

Marga Prohens emphasised the important role the Mallorca football club plays as ambassadors for the Balearic Islands.

Football sponsorship

The sponsorship agreement, spanning two seasons until 2025, will see the islands’ names featured on the team’s playing kit on a rotational basis, enhancing global visibility of the region.

The limited edition turquoise jersey is already listed as sold out in the RCD Mallorca online shop.

The club has partnered with the Balearic Islands Tourism Strategy Agency (Aetib) and the Mallorca Tourism Foundation of the Consell de Mallorca, which aim to promote the regional brand beyond the traditional summer tourism season.

Sure win for Mallorca

Marga Prohens confidently declared that Mallorca would win the historic match on Saturday 6 April.

The match can be watched live on a giant screen in the Plaça de la Reina, Palma.