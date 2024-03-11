21K Mallorca fans expected for Cup Final

By John Ensor • Published: 11 Mar 2024 • 17:23

Photo: RCD Mallorca team shirt Credit: RCDMallorcaOficial/Facebook.com

Plans are in progress to make sure RCD Mallorca get all the support they can at the upcoming Copa del Rey Final in Sevilla.

As Real Club Deportivo Mallorca fans get ready to see their team in Spain’s Copa del Rey Final (the Spanish equivalent of the English FA Cup) on Saturday, April 6, the team is working hard to ensure the maximum number of fans will be there.

Alfonso Diaz, the CEO of RCD Mallorca’s Business operations, has issued a call for patience as the club works towards securing an additional 6,000 travel spots to take Mallorca fans to Sevilla for the game against Athletic Club Bilbao at La Cartuja.

Currently, they anticipate up to 14,000 supporters will make the trip, with efforts underway to increase this number to 21,000. Diaz stressed the importance of collaboration among the island’s economic agents and travel companies to achieve what he described as ‘an unprecedented event.’

He assured that work is ongoing with airlines, shipping companies, and travel agencies to maximise available spaces and secure the best prices for fans. Diaz also clarified that the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) is handling ticket sales, which will be digital and nominative to prevent transfers.

Confident in their mission, Diaz recalled a previous commitment, ‘We said a few months ago that we were going to get 20,000 subscribers and we have achieved it. And we have said that we are going to bring 21,000 to Sevilla and I am sure that we are going to achieve it.’

Real Mallorca’s last appearance in the Copa del Rey Final was in 2003, in which they won 3 – 0 over Recreativo de Huelva at Elche, Valencia.