21K Mallorca fans expected for Cup Final

By John Ensor •
Published: 11 Mar 2024 • 17:23
Photo: RCD Mallorca team shirt
Credit: RCDMallorcaOficial/Facebook.com
Plans are in progress to make sure RCD Mallorca get all the support they can at the upcoming Copa del Rey Final in Sevilla.
As Real Club Deportivo Mallorca fans get ready to see their team in Spain’s Copa del Rey Final (the Spanish equivalent of the English FA Cup) on Saturday, April 6, the team is working hard to ensure the maximum number of fans will be there.
Alfonso Diaz, the CEO of RCD Mallorca’s Business operations, has issued a call for patience as the club works towards securing an additional 6,000 travel spots to take Mallorca fans to Sevilla for the game against Athletic Club Bilbao at La Cartuja.
Currently, they anticipate up to 14,000 supporters will make the trip, with efforts underway to increase this number to 21,000. Diaz stressed the importance of collaboration among the island’s economic agents and travel companies to achieve what he described as ‘an unprecedented event.’
He assured that work is ongoing with airlines, shipping companies, and travel agencies to maximise available spaces and secure the best prices for fans. Diaz also clarified that the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) is handling ticket sales, which will be digital and nominative to prevent transfers.
Confident in their mission, Diaz recalled a previous commitment, ‘We said a few months ago that we were going to get 20,000 subscribers and we have achieved it. And we have said that we are going to bring 21,000 to Sevilla and I am sure that we are going to achieve it.’
Real Mallorca’s last appearance in the Copa del Rey Final was in 2003, in which they won 3 – 0 over Recreativo de Huelva at Elche, Valencia.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.