Spanish driving licence: Medical restrictions

By John Ensor • Published: 05 Apr 2024 • 15:09

Image of medical check up. Credit: grinny/Shutterstock.com

The Spanish Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) requires a medical examination and a psychotechnical test for drivers looking to renew their licences every decade.

This process, which includes a fee, aims to ensure that motorists are fit to navigate the nation’s roads until the next renewal.

Health conditions

Cardiovascular disorders, including significant vessel aneurysms, pose a threat to safe driving. Cardiac issues such as arrhythmias, along with implanted pacemakers or valve prostheses, may temporarily halt your driving privileges until a doctor deems it safe.

Psychiatric conditions’ impact on driving varies, based on the doctor’s assessment of road safety risks. Neurological issues, including episodes of unconsciousness or ischemic incidents, similarly restrict driving capabilities temporarily.

The effect of endocrine diseases on driving eligibility depends on the disease’s progression. Moreover, those battling cancer or respiratory illnesses may face limitations when it comes to driving.

Medications

Some years ago, the DGT identified certain medications that, although beneficial for health issues, could impair driving abilities.

This list includes analgesics, anti-anxiety medications, antidepressants, antihistamines, and psychostimulants.

Some of these can even lead to false positives for THC, owing to their opium derivatives. Symptoms induced by these medications, such as drowsiness, blurred vision, euphoria, sleep disturbances, or dizziness, can severely affect driving performance.

Combat drowsiness when driving

Ensuring ample rest prior to driving is crucial. Avoiding heavy meals before driving is also recommended, as they can induce drowsiness.

For longer journeys, taking breaks every two hours or 200 kilometres is advised. Staying hydrated by keeping water handy is another effective measure against drowsiness, enhancing alertness and road safety.

By adhering to these guidelines, drivers can navigate Spanish roads safely, keeping themselves and others protected.

It is essential to be aware of the health conditions and medications that could impair driving abilities, taking the necessary steps to address these issues promptly.