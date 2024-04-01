DGT set new scooter restrictions

By John Ensor • Published: 01 Apr 2024 • 21:41

Electric scooters being ridden in Malaga. Credit: No-Mad/Shutterstock.com

The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) in Spain has recently laid down new guidelines for scooters in a bid to improve road safety.

Recently, the DGT declared a change in the speed regulations for electric scooters, aiming to tackle the growing concerns over road safety in urban environments.

This adjustment seeks to unify the rules across Spain and enhance the safety for both the riders and pedestrians.

National speed regulation

Until now, local municipalities had their own sets of rules for electric scooters, leading to a confusing mixture of regulations.

The introduction of a nation-wide speed limit, set between six and 25 km/h, marks a significant step towards standardising scooter use in urban areas.

This decision was prompted by the need to mitigate accidents, with statistics from the DGT reporting eight fatalities in 2022 and an additional three in 2023 all involving electric scooters.

Additional safety measures

Besides the speed cap, the DGT’s new policy encompasses various safety measures. Riding on sidewalks, pedestrian zones, highways, expressways, inter-urban roads, and urban tunnels is now strictly forbidden.

Scooter riders are held to the same legal alcohol limits as other vehicle drivers, and drug influence while driving is banned outright. Moreover, the use of headphones and mobile phones during rides is also prohibited to prevent distractions.

Helmet requirement and collaboration

A notable aspect of the law is the compulsory use of protective helmets, although the specifics will be determined through further regulation. The DGT is actively working with local councils to ensure the effective implementation of these rules.

This collaborative effort aims to safeguard all personal mobility vehicle (PMV) users and foster a safer urban transit environment.

This comprehensive approach by the DGT, including speed limits and behavioural restrictions, represents a significant stride towards safer urban mobility. It underscores the commitment to adjusting regulations in response to the evolving landscape of urban transportation.