DGT alert: Drivers with glasses or contact lenses

By John Ensor • Published: 27 Mar 2024 • 15:42

Driver wearing glasses. Credit: Ground Picture/Shutterstock.com

The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) is intensifying efforts to reduce road accidents by reminding drivers about the crucial rules regarding glasses and contact lenses.

On a recent initiative to enhance road safety measures, the DGT issued a notification emphasising the importance of adhering to visual aid requirements specified on driver’s licenses.

This move is part of a broader campaign to lower the rates of traffic incidents, focusing on the required wearing of glasses or contact lenses for those whose driving licenses indicate so.

By way of a reminder every time one’s driving license is renewed (every 10 years until age 65 and then every 5 years ), everyone must specify whether or not glasses are needed to drive.

Specifically, the details can be found in section 12 on the reverse of the license, indicating whether glasses (01.01), contact lenses (01.02), or both (01.06) are required for driving.

Mandatory compliance for safety

Failure to comply with these specifications can result in fines if traffic officers find drivers without their necessary visual aids.

The rule underscores the heightened risk of accidents for drivers not wearing their prescribed vision correction aids.

Glasses or contact lenses?

When it comes to selecting between glasses and contacts for driving, the decision rests with the driver, provided there’s no stipulation otherwise on their license. Here’s a breakdown of the pros and cons of each

Contact lenses: Advantages

Broader field of corrected vision

No fogging from heat or water vapor

More freedom of movement

Contact lenses: Disadvantages

Can dry out during long drives

Require stringent hygiene

Usage is time-restricted

Not recommended for certain eye conditions

Glasses: Advantages

Easier to wear without drying out the eye

No daily usage limit

Option for polarized lenses to reduce sun glare

Glasses: Disadvantages

Limited peripheral vision

Prone to getting dirty, foggy, and scratched

Potential for glare, mitigated by anti-reflective options

It is advisable for drivers to carry a spare set of glasses or a pair of contact lenses and solution in the car, ensuring they can always meet the visual requirements stipulated by their license.

By adhering to these rules, drivers not only avoid fines but also contribute to a safer driving environment for all.

The choice between glasses and contact lenses ultimately depends on personal preference and specific needs, but the primary goal remains clear, ensuring optimal vision on the road.