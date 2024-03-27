DGT alert: Drivers with glasses or contact lenses

By John Ensor •
Published: 27 Mar 2024 • 15:42
Driver wearing glasses.
Credit: Ground Picture/Shutterstock.com
The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) is intensifying efforts to reduce road accidents by reminding drivers about the crucial rules regarding glasses and contact lenses.
On a recent initiative to enhance road safety measures, the DGT issued a notification emphasising the importance of adhering to visual aid requirements specified on driver’s licenses.
This move is part of a broader campaign to lower the rates of traffic incidents, focusing on the required wearing of glasses or contact lenses for those whose driving licenses indicate so.
By way of a reminder every time one’s driving license is renewed (every 10 years until age 65 and then every 5 years ), everyone must specify whether or not glasses are needed to drive.
Specifically, the details can be found in section 12 on the reverse of the license, indicating whether glasses (01.01), contact lenses (01.02), or both (01.06) are required for driving.
Failure to comply with these specifications can result in fines if traffic officers find drivers without their necessary visual aids.
The rule underscores the heightened risk of accidents for drivers not wearing their prescribed vision correction aids.
When it comes to selecting between glasses and contacts for driving, the decision rests with the driver, provided there’s no stipulation otherwise on their license. Here’s a breakdown of the pros and cons of each
Contact lenses: Advantages
Contact lenses: Disadvantages
Glasses: Advantages
Glasses: Disadvantages
It is advisable for drivers to carry a spare set of glasses or a pair of contact lenses and solution in the car, ensuring they can always meet the visual requirements stipulated by their license.
By adhering to these rules, drivers not only avoid fines but also contribute to a safer driving environment for all.
The choice between glasses and contact lenses ultimately depends on personal preference and specific needs, but the primary goal remains clear, ensuring optimal vision on the road.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.