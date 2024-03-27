DGT: Easter traffic campaign 

By John Ensor • Published: 27 Mar 2024 • 9:49

DGT travel map for Easter 2024. Credit: lamoncloa.gob.es

The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has launched its Easter traffic operation in expectation of a staggering 9.6 million road trips throughout Holy Week.

Starting at 3:00 pm on Wednesday, March 27, the General Directorate of Traffic’s second phase of its Easter traffic operation kicks off, addressing the expected spike in road journeys during the peak of Holy Week.

This crucial phase, anticipated to run until midnight on Monday, April 1, coincides with a public holiday in seven autonomous communities, including the Balearic Islands, Cantabria, Catalonia, the Basque Country, La Rioja, the Valencian Community, and Navarra.

Since the operation began on Friday, March 22, the roads have claimed 13 lives, underscoring the important need for vigilance among drivers.

The DGT‘s message is clear: ‘[Zero] alcohol, driving at an adequate speed, take breaks every two hours or 200 km, put on your seat belt… Tips that are known to everyone but sadly many ignore when getting behind the controls of a vehicle.’

Anticipated traffic hotspots

Traffic is expected to swell from urban areas towards coastal regions, holiday homes, and locations known for their traditional Easter celebrations.

The influx will be particularly noticeable from Wednesday, March 27, afternoon through Thursday and Friday, March 29, as holidaymakers make their way out of the cities.

Saturday is predicted to see a dip in traffic volume, offering a brief respite before the return rush begins on Sunday in several communities, and continues into Monday in others.

Strategies for traffic management

To combat congestion, the Directorate has mobilised a robust array of technical and human resources.

Fixed and mobile speed cameras, drones, helicopters, and monitoring devices for seat belt and mobile phone usage are all part of the arsenal. On the ground, the Guardia Civil, traffic management center personnel, and other officials are working tirelessly to ensure smooth travel for everyone.

Local trips, often made on conventional roads upon reaching holiday destinations, will also be closely monitored for speed, seatbelt usage, and adherence to overtaking rules, alongside checks for alcohol and drug use.

‘Driving is Sharing’

The campaign message this year, ‘Driving is sharing’, serves as a poignant reminder of the collective responsibility shared by all road users. The correct behaviour on the roads not only ensures personal safety but also safeguards the wellbeing of others in the traffic system.

This comprehensive approach to managing the Easter traffic surge reflects a keen awareness of the challenges posed by the seasonal increase in travel.

With meticulous planning and the cooperation of all road users, the Directorate aims to mitigate the risks and ensure a safer journey for everyone.