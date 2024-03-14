DGT: Many still refuse to belt up

By John Ensor •
Published: 14 Mar 2024 • 11:42
Fasten your seat belts.
Credit: Lopolo/Shutterstock.com
In 2023, more than 130 road users in Spain lost their lives because they didn’t use a simple safety feature.
Is it surprising that in this day and age, some still neglect the basic safety requirement of wearing a seat belt?
Until Sunday, March 17, Spain’s Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) will run a significant initiative aimed at enhancing seat belt usage across all road types, using a variety of monitoring tools.
This move seeks to ensure that every vehicle occupant, front or back, adult or child, adheres to this crucial safety practice.
Last year, the stark reality was that 139 individuals lost their lives in Spain due to not wearing seat belts at the time of their accidents, provoking an urgent wake-up call.
This accounted for 25 per cent of all road fatalities. The DGT’s recent campaign, leveraging the Guardia Civil, regional, and local police forces, highlights an intensified patrol across different types of roads.
Aerial surveillance via helicopters and drones, complemented by 245 cameras on various roads, underscores the comprehensive nature of the campaign.
The regulations are particularly stringent for younger passengers. Children measuring 135 cm (approximately 4’5″) or less are required to use child restraint systems, though it’s advised to continue their use until they reach 150 cm (approximately 4’11”). Such measures underscore the commitment to safeguarding our youngest road users.
Research conducted by the National Road Safety Observatory has revealed a notable gender disparity in seat belt usage. Men are less likely to wear seat belts compared to women.
Additionally, it was found that age and seating position influence usage rates, with older individuals and those seated in the front more inclined to buckle up.
Seat belts dramatically reduce the risk of fatality in accidents, particularly rollovers, where the likelihood of death decreases by 77 per cent.
Unlike the misconception that belts restrict movement, they actually modulate deceleration, similar to a parachute. This feature, coupled with the vehicle’s design to absorb kinetic energy, significantly mitigates injury risk in high-speed impacts.
Many people are unaware of it, but the seatbelt was created by Volvo. Their decision to freely share its seat belt patent with other manufacturers stands as a testament to the device’s importance in road safety. It’s a gesture that not only highlights the Swedish brand’s integrity but also the universal value of life preservation.
As such, the habit of fastening one’s seat belt should be automatic for everyone stepping into a vehicle, reflecting its negligible effort versus its immense benefit in saving lives.
Remember, wearing a seat belt is a simple act with life-saving consequences. It’s a practice that deserves unwavering commitment for the well-being of all road users.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.