Coles of Andalusia – A family affair

By Julian Phillips • Published: 06 Apr 2024 • 9:04

Coles of Andalusia

Simon Cole, his wife and 2 kids, originally from the Midlands in England felt trapped in the ‘Rat Race’ and were looking for a better quality of life.

Moving to Spain in 2006 and the new challenge of living and working in a foreign land stood before them.

After spending time looking for the ideal place, along the Andalusian coast, they stumbled upon Los Gallardos in Almeria and decided here was the ideal location to set up their home.

Although setting up the business was slow, there was a clear gap in the market for small independent estate agents, especially those offering a wide resale portfolio, to thrive and with advice from local accountants and Lawyers they moved forward.

Even then the challenges were not over, surviving the 2008 crash, the covid epidemic and Brexit were all on the cards.

It seems that they have found the right formula for success which is based around the premise of a no pressure, honest and transparent approach with their clientele.

Quality marketing

Add to this their quality marketing presentations, including more than just photos, they have videos and 360-degree virtual tours of the properties on their books, and they give a very comprehensive information they pass on to potential buyers, keeping them at the forefront of property market in the area.

The final and most important factor is their low and realistic commissions which they have kept at a constant level over the years and have no plans to increase them in the foreseeable future, which is good news for you and your pocket.

Working well together is always a challenge for any team, and more so when they are family, but at Coles they have managed to establish a friendly yet competitive environment amongst them in the office.

They give sound professional advice to help both sellers and buyers demystify the process of property sales a little.

Follow the rules – DDD

Stressing to sellers the need to DDD – De-clutter, de-personalise and deep clean as most prospective buyers want to walk into a property and visualise themselves living there, so the more you can help them to do this, the easier a sale can be.

Emphasising to buyers that research is crucial, telling them to explore the different areas first. Stay in a local hotel or B&B and go out and experience the amenities first hand.

From the offices in Turre they offer both coastal and inland properties, mainly in Almeria but they also cross over the borders into Granada & Murcia with properties for clients spending from under €100,000 for a bolthole in the sun to well over €500,000 for an amazing villa with a pool and sea view.

Ultimately, the success of their business stems from their commitment to integrity, customer satisfaction, and adaptability in a dynamic market.

Avenida Almeria, 78, Turre 04639, Almeria.

Tel: 950 469 592