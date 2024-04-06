First-ever British-French changing of the guard

By John Ensor • Published: 06 Apr 2024 • 16:48

Image of ceremonial guards. Credit: Rosli Othman/Shutterstock.com

For the first time ever, French forces will stand guard at Buckingham Palace.

To symbolically mark 120 years since the signing of the Entente Cordiale, the French Gendarmerie Nationale alongside the British Army’s Household Division, will take part in a ground-breaking ceremony on Monday, April 8.

A symbol of unity and cooperation

The Entente Cordiale of 1904, a pivotal agreement, paved the way for lasting peace and collaboration between Britain and France. This momentous event will be the ceremony’s backdrop, highlighting the strength of the alliance formed over a century ago.

The Garde Republicaine, tasked with law enforcement, security and ceremonial roles in Paris, will participate in this tradition, to be held at 11:00 am in front of 40 distinguished guests.

Inspection of the troops will be carried out by notable figures including the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, UK Chief of General Staff, General Sir Patrick Sanders, General Pierre Schill, Chief of the French Army Staff, and the French ambassador to the UK, Helene Duchene.

The Grenadier Guards’ Band will lead the Gendarmerie onto Buckingham Palace‘s forecourt, playing the national anthems of both counties along with a mix of Anglo-French melodies.

Military and diplomatic ties

While the Gendarmerie’s involvement in the ceremony is historic, the duty of guarding the King remains with British and Commonwealth armed forces.

This joint effort, however, embodies the modern era’s spirit of Franco-British cooperation, recalling a time before the Entente Cordiale (translated as ‘friendly agreement’) when conflict was commonplace over 1,000 years of history between the two nations.

The Ministry of Defence has outlined a series of joint UK-French activities throughout 2024 to celebrate this partnership. These include military sports events, air show participation, and commemorations in Normandy to honour Allied veterans of the Second World War.

This collaboration underscores the enduring military and security alliance between Britain and France.

A simultaneous guard change featuring President Macron will occur in Paris, reinforcing the shared commitment to unity and peace.

This event not only commemorates historical ties but also looks forward to a future of continued partnership and shared values.