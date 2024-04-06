Join the paw-some cause: Volunteer at AAR

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 06 Apr 2024 • 14:14
Volunteer today at AAR's charity store
Image: Shutterstock/ SpeedKingz
AXARQUIA Animal Rescue (AAR) charity store in Torre del Mar is on the lookout for volunteers to support their noble cause. The store, serving as a crucial fundraising avenue for AAR, offers various shifts on Tuesdays: 10 AM to 2 PM, 10 AM to 12 PM, and 12 PM to 2 PM.
Volunteers require no prior experience, just a willingness to contribute their time and have an interest in the welfare of abandoned and abused animals in the Axarquia region. AAR, a voluntary rescue and homing charity, relies heavily on the generosity of volunteers to operate efficiently. Interested individuals can reach out to Liz at 657 293 663 to lend a hand and make a difference in the lives of vulnerable animals. Joining AAR’s mission not only fosters community spirit but also directly impacts the well-being of animals in need.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
