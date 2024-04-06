Patriotic party for St. George’s day

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 06 Apr 2024 • 12:18

St. Georges day Photo: Benalmadena Town Hall

St George’s Day is being celebrated in Plaza de la Mezquita, Arroyo de La Miel from 1pm on Tuesday April 23. A day of non-stop entertainment has been planned for all the family featuring some of the Costa del Sol’s top acts in a day of live music, food and drink in Benalmadena.

Hundreds of patriotic English residents, along with locals and visitors, will come together as they did last year, which marked the first time a large-scale event had been organised to mark the feast day of England’s patron saint.

Organised by Benalmadena-based entertainer Cath John, the festivities will be held in Plaza de la Mezquita and will include a variety of live music until late in the evening.

The Costa Soul Singers will perform alongside the Andalucia Performing Arts Society (TAPAS), Wayne Ward, Rock of the Ages, Tony Whitehouse, The Disclaimers, The Rude Boys and many others.

Age Concern Fuengirola, Mijas & Benalmádena will conduct this year’s raffle to raise vital funds for the charity. They are looking for prizes so if you have unwanted gifts or bottles, or maybe a business could offer a voucher they would be grateful for your support. You can leave any prizes at the Age Concern Charity Shop or contact Michelle on 619 792 738.

Fancy dress is optional (but encouraged) and the event will also cater for anyone missing a taste of England featuring food and drink with an English flavour provided by local residents.