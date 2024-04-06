Vera makes a stand against the quarry

By Julian Phillips •
The new quarry has caused outrage.
The people of Vera are standing against plans for a new mineral quarry in their area. The Town Council is leading the charge, aiming to halt the project through political and social means.
Mayor Alfonso Garcia plans to present a motion at the next council meeting, opposing the quarry. This follows the publication of an environmental authorization for the project by the Andalusian Government.
Additionally, the councillor will meet with government representatives, including the Minister of the Environment, to voice concerns. Social pressure is being applied through banners and community engagement, with many residents expressing opposition.
Concerns focus on potential health risks from dust and noise pollution, affecting nearby towns like Garrucha, Antas, Cuevas del Almanzora, and Mojacar. Environmental concerns include the impact on wetlands and habitats of community interest.
Residents, including the ‘Veraplayazul’ association, are actively opposing the quarry, gathering approximately 1,500 signatures against it. They fear the negative effects on vulnerable groups like the elderly and youth.
The community’s united effort aims to protect one of the province’s vital tourist and environmental areas from industrial intrusion.
