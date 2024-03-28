Vera Town Council opposed to quarry

By Julian Phillips • Published: 28 Mar 2024 • 14:42

The proposed site of the quarry Credit: Jules

Vera Town Council is firmly against the establishment of a quarry within its jurisdiction.

This stance comes in response to recent information circulated by local political groups, media, neighbourhood associations, and social forums. The council clarifies that, while it does not have the authority to authorise mining projects, it will exhaust all legal avenues to prevent the proposed quarry project, which it believes could harm residents.

The council emphasises that mining permits fall under the jurisdiction of the General Directorate of Energy Policy and Mines or relevant provincial and territorial authorities, not the municipality. Nonetheless, it pledges to engage with the Department of Sustainability, Environment, and Blue Economy of the Andalusian Regional Government to contest the environmental authorisation granted for the quarry.

No authority over the project

Mayor Alfonso García reassures residents of the council’s commitment to defending their interests and quality of life, despite lacking direct authority over the project. The council plans to convene a meeting to oppose the quarry and will advocate for support from other administrative bodies.

Local residents, represented by various associations and groups, voiced their opposition to the quarry project. They urge the council to take all possible actions to prevent its establishment, including closely monitoring the project’s progress through relevant government departments.

The council confirms that it has adhered to legal procedures, including responding to requests for urban compatibility reports from the Andalusian Regional Government. It stresses that its actions have been objective and in accordance with the law, without bias.

Regarding the use of regenerated water from the municipal treatment plant for irrigation purposes, the council confirms its obligation to consider such requests in accordance with the law. However, it clarifies that the allocation of water resources, including regenerated water, falls under the jurisdiction of the Andalusian Regional Government.

The council also affirms its transparency in handling the quarry project, including publicising relevant resolutions, and providing opportunities for input.