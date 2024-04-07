Bollywood Night for charity

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 07 Apr 2024 • 13:09

Bollywood night FitSteps Costa Blanca Credit: Marina Theobald

Raise funds for charity in a night of mesmerising Hindu dance performances, native cuisine and raffle tickets at Kathmandu on April 17.

Two committed non-profit organisations and a group of talented dancers invite guests to a Bollywood night in Javea´s Indian restaurant, Kathmandu.

The price of €25 includes a meal with a drink and the €5 donation is forwarded to the charities Tanamera Rescue and Catland Javea.

The Tanamera Rescue is an organisation run by Jacky Hazelger, devoted to rescuing, rehoming and rehabilitating ex-hunting dogs across the Valencian Community.

Catland Association is the first cat shelter ever created in Javea, nurturing homeless cats, working with a full zoological licence to host up to 100 cats at a time.

This April will mark the fifth edition of the Bollywood Night, which in the past, has raised more than €1,000.

The dance performance is orchestrated by the winner of the World´s Best Instructor prize, Marina Theobald and her fabulous FitSteps Costa Blanca group.

The event begins at 7pm and the performances are followed by a DJ set by Mick Dennison.

For bookings call 656 549 617, Janet.

Keep up with FitSteps Costa Blanca, Tanamera Rescue, and Catland Javea on Facebook.