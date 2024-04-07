€115 million investment in new Marbella stadium

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 07 Apr 2024 • 12:01

New football stadium Photo: Marbella Town Hall

Marbella Town Hall has begun the procedure to allow Marbella FC Foundation to start the new stadium project with an investment of between €115 and €130 million and adapted to become the official sub-host of the World Cup of Spain, Portugal and Morocco in 2030.

Demolition and construction will begin in parallel after the summer, announced the Mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz. It will increase its capacity from 8,000 to 10,000 spectators and will have a 1,500 square metre high performance centre, a commercial area, a car park with 1,000 spaces and a sports residence with 90 rooms.

Between 1,600 and 2,300 new jobs are expected to be created and the project will take three years to complete.

World Cup 2030

“It is going to become a reality thanks to the drive, decision and seriousness of the club in complying with the requirements that were established” said the Mayor, adding that, “this will mean a qualitative leap for the town that goes beyond sporting matters”.

The club took advice from international bodies including FIFA and UEFA to ensure that the stadium complies with the regulations that will allow it to become an official sub-host for the 2030 World Cup and to hold matches for national under-21 men’s and women’s national teams, and friendly matches between internationally renowned clubs, as well as musical events and other shows.