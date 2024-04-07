Luis Buñuel Film Club celebrating at Odeon

By Marina Lorente • Updated: 08 Apr 2024 • 10:12

Odeon cinema / Credit: La nueva cronica

The Luis Buñuel film club in Elche is celebrating its half century of existence with eleven screenings on Fridays from April to June at the Odeon Cinemas, as well as two special screenings.

The cultural group is excited to announce a series of captivating film screenings, taking place at 5.30 pm and 8.00 pm, showcasing a diverse array of cinematic gems hailing from Spain, Italy, Mexico, Japan, and the United Kingdom. An amazing experience for all cinema lovers.

Kicking off in April, their lineup promises an enriching cinematic experience:

– On April 5, immerse yourself in La Espera by F. Javier Gutiérrez, a poignant Spanish film that serves as a Lorquian tragedy set in rural Spain, offering a compelling political reflection on the lingering echoes of Franco’s regime, cleverly packaged in the guise of a western, as praised by critics.

– Followed by the screening of The Sun of the Future by esteemed Italian director Nanni Moretti on April 12 a film that intricately weaves the narrative around Giovanni, a renowned filmmaker from Italy, as he navigates through the challenges of preparing for his upcoming film amidst personal and professional turmoil.

– Mark your calendars for April 18, as they present a special screening of Matar by director Romain Gary, a gripping tale that sees Interpol delving into a series of murders with seemingly righteous motives, involving drug traffickers and pornographers, leading the investigation to an Arab country, portrayed amidst the scenic backdrop of Elche.

– April 19 brings The Boy and the Heron by acclaimed Japanese director Hayao Miyazaki, which delves into the emotional journey of Mahito, a 12-year-old boy grappling with loss and adaptation, as he relocates with his father and stepmother to a rural area to escape the ravages of the Sino-Japanese war.

– Concluding April’s cinematic voyage is The Zone of Interest by British director Jonathan Glazer, screening on April 26, a thought-provoking narrative centered around an Auschwitz concentration camp commandant and his wife, offering a poignant exploration of life juxtaposed against the haunting backdrop of the Holocaust.

Transitioning into May, the cinematic odyssey continues:

– On May 3, join them for Teacher’s Room by German director Ilker Çatak, a compelling portrayal of an idealistic mathematics and sports teacher navigating the challenges of her first job at a secondary school.

– May 10 presents I Captain by Italian director Matteo Garrone, an enthralling tale chronicling the perils of the desert and the harrowing journey of characters departing from Dakar in pursuit of a new life in Europe.

– May 16 offers a special screening of Aquella casa en las afueras by Eugenio Martín, followed by Perfect Days by Wim Wenders on May 17, delving into the intricacies of life through the lens of a Tokyo toilet cleaner.

– On May 24, brace yourself for Vincent Must Die by French director Stéphan Castang, a riveting exploration of everyday fears and anxieties that promises to leave a lasting impression.

Furthermore, they extend their cinematic voyage into June, featuring additional screenings including Los pequeños amores by Celia Rico, Radical by Christopher Zalla, and Las hermanas Munekata by Yasujirô Ozu, scheduled for May 31, June 7, and June 14 respectively.

As a token of appreciation to the viewers, pocket calendars for the year 2024 are available, paying homage to Spanish film stars Concha Velasco and Víctor Erice, commemorating the 50 anniversary of their cinematic debuts. Join Luis Buñuel Film Club as they embark on a cinematic journey that celebrates the rich tapestry of global cinema.