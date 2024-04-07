Lux Mundi’s food drive marks one-year milestone

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 07 Apr 2024 • 21:38
Celebrating One Year of Giving
Image: Lux Mundi, Torre del Mar
LUX MUNDI, Torre del Mar, marked a significant milestone as they celebrated one year of their Food Drive initiative at the Centre, expressing gratitude to all involved. Over the past 12 months, the Food Drive has provided essential support to approximately 1,100 people, distributing 285 bags filled with 4,500 items.
The event saw around 25 attendees, including volunteers, Lux Mundi staff, Caritas representatives, Hermandad de el Rocio members, and supportive business partners. Marisol Fernandez from Caritas emphasised the vetting process families undergo and Caritas’ role in providing vital assistance like rental and utility support.
These organisations, along with Lux Mundi, reiterated their dedication to combating hunger in Torre del Mar, serving both locals and migrants. The message resonating from the event was clear: no one should endure hunger.
Julia Bailey, project leader, expressed heartfelt appreciation for the community’s support, emphasising the significant impact achieved together. ‘A year ago, the food drive agreed to try to help sixteen local families in need, many of them with children and a year later we are helping thirty,’ Julia stated.
Testimonials from recipients underscored the profound difference the Food Drive has made in their lives, echoing sentiments of gratitude towards the compassionate efforts of volunteers and donors. One recipient’s gratitude sums it up ‘I received help and I have a little boy who will now receive gifts thanks to you. You are people of light. My family and I are very grateful for the help you have given us. Thank you very much.’
