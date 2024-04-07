By Anna Ellis •
Published: 07 Apr 2024 • 12:34
xr:d:DAEgO7IkvNg:11303,j:8943446856262370574,t:24040508
The Casa de Andalucía in Elche has announced its XVI Andalusian Fair, happening from April 25 to 30, 2024, at the Candalix car park.
It’s free to enter and there will be food trucks serving traditional fair food.
Inma Mora, the Councillor for Fiestas, confirmed that there will be various performances and activities planned by the members of the Casa de Andalucía of Elche over the coming months, welcoming everyone to join in the fun.
The fair’s opening ceremony will take place on Thursday, April 25, starting at 9:00.PM with a welcome wine reception and performances by the “Gramaseca” Choir and the dance choir of the Casa de Andalucía.
On Saturday the 27, the group Alboroque will perform for the first time in Elche at 11:00:PM.
Sunday, April 28, will feature a performance by the Beatriz Arín dance studio, and the fair will conclude on Tuesday, April 30, with a show by the Beatriz Arín Flamenco Company and the Dos Latidos show.
Additionally, the amusement fair, which began on April 5 will run until Tuesday, April 30.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.