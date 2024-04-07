By Anna Ellis • Published: 07 Apr 2024 • 12:34

xr:d:DAEgO7IkvNg:11303,j:8943446856262370574,t:24040508

The Casa de Andalucía in Elche has announced its XVI Andalusian Fair, happening from April 25 to 30, 2024, at the Candalix car park.

It’s free to enter and there will be food trucks serving traditional fair food.

Inma Mora, the Councillor for Fiestas, confirmed that there will be various performances and activities planned by the members of the Casa de Andalucía of Elche over the coming months, welcoming everyone to join in the fun.

The fair’s opening ceremony will take place on Thursday, April 25, starting at 9:00.PM with a welcome wine reception and performances by the “Gramaseca” Choir and the dance choir of the Casa de Andalucía.

On Saturday the 27, the group Alboroque will perform for the first time in Elche at 11:00:PM.

Sunday, April 28, will feature a performance by the Beatriz Arín dance studio, and the fair will conclude on Tuesday, April 30, with a show by the Beatriz Arín Flamenco Company and the Dos Latidos show.

Additionally, the amusement fair, which began on April 5 will run until Tuesday, April 30.