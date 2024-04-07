Sir Tom Jones live in Murcia

By Catherine McGeer •
Tom Jones Live in Murcia
SIR Tom Jones, acclaimed worldwide as one of the most iconic artists, is set to grace the stage at Murcia‘s Plaza de Toros on July 25. With his unmistakable voice, magnetic charisma, and unparalleled energy, Jones promises a one-of-a-kind spectacle.
Throughout his illustrious career spanning from the 1960s, Jones has delivered timeless hits like ‘It’s Not Unusual,’ ‘Delilah,’ and ‘What’s New Pussycat?’. These songs have cemented his status as a music industry icon, earning him a place as a figurehead.
Jones’ career boasts numerous accolades, including a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II in 2006, BRIT Awards, a Silver Clef, and recognition from the Music Industry Trusts and the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Beyond music, Jones has showcased his talent on the silver screen in films like Tim Burton’s ‘Mars Attacks’ and Sky Arts ‘Playhouse Presents: King of The Teds.’ His 2021 album release, ‘Surrounded By Time,’ made history by propelling Jones to the top of the UK Official Albums Chart, making him the oldest male to achieve such a feat with new material.
