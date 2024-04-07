Sir Tom Jones live in Murcia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 07 Apr 2024 • 21:24

Tom Jones Live in Murcia Image: Shutterstock/ Andrea Raffin

SIR Tom Jones, acclaimed worldwide as one of the most iconic artists, is set to grace the stage at Murcia‘s Plaza de Toros on July 25. With his unmistakable voice, magnetic charisma, and unparalleled energy, Jones promises a one-of-a-kind spectacle.

A Career of Timeless Hits

Throughout his illustrious career spanning from the 1960s, Jones has delivered timeless hits like ‘It’s Not Unusual,’ ‘Delilah,’ and ‘What’s New Pussycat?’. These songs have cemented his status as a music industry icon, earning him a place as a figurehead.

A Knighted Legend

Jones’ career boasts numerous accolades, including a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II in 2006, BRIT Awards, a Silver Clef, and recognition from the Music Industry Trusts and the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

A Legacy of Awards and Accolades

Beyond music, Jones has showcased his talent on the silver screen in films like Tim Burton’s ‘Mars Attacks’ and Sky Arts ‘Playhouse Presents: King of The Teds.’ His 2021 album release, ‘Surrounded By Time,’ made history by propelling Jones to the top of the UK Official Albums Chart, making him the oldest male to achieve such a feat with new material.

