By Anna Ellis • Published: 08 Apr 2024 • 15:07

Chechnya's tempo turmoil: The beat ban saga unfolds. Image: dwphotos / Shutterstock.com.

Chechnya has reportedly introduced a ban on music that is considered either too fast or too slow.

According to sources, the Russian Republic now requires all music to stay within a tempo of 80 to 116 beats per minute (BPM).

The announcement came from the culture minister, Musa Dadayev, in a recent statement reported by the Moscow Times.

This new tempo standard is notably slower than many contemporary pop music styles, which could mean that various Western music genres might not be allowed for public performance in the conservative Islamic society.

The minister was quoted saying, “Adopting musical culture from other cultures is not acceptable.”

The ban supposedly came after a meeting between the Ministry of Culture and local artists.

However, artists have been given until June 1 to adjust music that doesn’t meet the specified tempo range.

Failure to comply could result in the prohibition of public performances of unaltered music.

This rule would effectively make Western rave and techno music, which usually have higher BPM, illegal under the new guidelines.