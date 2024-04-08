By Anna Ellis •
Published: 08 Apr 2024 • 11:09
Craving croquettes? Take a bite into Torrevieja's Croquette Contest. Image: Ayuntamiento de Torrevieja / Facebook.
Food lovers will be happy to know that they can enjoy the IV Croquetiendo por Torrevieja Contest (Croqueting around Torrevieja).
The contest will have 17 bars and restaurants taking part, each showing off their best croquette dishes.
Croquetiendo por Torrevieja is a great chance for people to try tasty croquettes.
From May 13 to 19, the participating places will serve their croquettes to everyone.
The big finale and awards ceremony will be on May 20, where the winners will be announced.
Torrevieja invites all food lovers to come and enjoy this culinary experience. It’s a chance to taste delicious dishes and enjoy the participants’ creativity.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
