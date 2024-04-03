By Anna Ellis • Published: 03 Apr 2024 • 9:36

Torrevieja sailors triumph at Spanish Optimist Championship in Alicante. Image: Real Club Nautico.

The Spanish Optimist Championship recently took place at the Real Club de Regatas de Alicante, featuring 156 sailors from 10 Autonomous Federations.

The competition ran from March 27 to March 30.

Iván Saez and Izan Rogel from Real Club Nautico Torrevieja showcased exceptional performance, clinching the championship title and the runner-up position in their category, respectively.

The Torrevieja sailors demonstrated remarkable dominance in challenging wind and wave conditions, navigating through changing winds and demanding sailing days.

Only sailors selected through the regional ranking competed, vying for spots in the Spanish Championship and the Spanish Cup, scheduled for April-May in Almería.

These competitions will determine the team representing Spain in the World Championship in Mar del Plata (Argentina) in December and the European Championships in Carrara (Italy) in July.

Coach Enrique Mena shared insights, highlighting the team’s intensive preparation and resilience during the championship. Despite facing strong winds throughout the event, the team performed admirably, completing 10 out of 12 scheduled tests.

The championship comprised three rounds daily, totalling a maximum of 12 rounds, with Qualifying Series held over the first two days followed by the Finals over the next two days.

Teams from Andalusia, the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Cantabria, Catalonia, the Valencian Community, Galicia, Madrid, Murcia, and the Basque Country participated in the event.