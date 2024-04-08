Denia shows support to Palestine

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 08 Apr 2024 • 7:40
Denia rally for Palestine
Credit: Denia Council
April 7 marked six months since the Hamas attack on Israel and the beginning of the shattering terrors in Gaza and the losses of the Palestinian people.
To stand in solidarity and condemn the aggression of the Zionist State of Israel, the Marina Alta Peace Movement gathered at least 80 people to protest in Denia.
During the demonstration, a manifesto was read; “There is no justification for what is happening before our eyes.”
Even in the safety of our homes, this crisis affects every human being, seeing the worst of our history.
The manifesto addressed the local community: “On a local level, we want to celebrate the institutional support in solidarity with the Palestinian people of the Marina Alta councils.”
The town´s Council and the community have been consistently expressing their denouncement of terrorism.
In February, the Movement per la Pau regional platform held rallies every Sunday, bringing hundreds of people together to observe a minute of silence for the victims.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
