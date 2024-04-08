King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark under fire

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 08 Apr 2024 • 18:13
Monarchy's Holiday Sparks Public Debate
Image: Shutterstock/ F.R.L
KING Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark are facing criticism following their recent Easter holiday abroad. Since ascending to the throne in January, the royal couple’s holiday marks their second break, sparking discontent among the Danish people.
Royal commentator Julia Melchior revealed that many citizens are displeased with the lack of public engagements by the monarchs since their succession. However, she defended the royals, citing King Frederik’s emphasis on family time, as highlighted in his book ‘Kongeord.’
The exact location of their Easter getaway remains undisclosed, but a Palace spokesperson clarified that Queen Margrethe had to assume state duties in Frederik’s absence.
Despite the controversy, Melchior assured that the King and Queen are committed to their roles, with plans for extensive public appearances in the near future. Their inaugural foreign state tour is scheduled for this summer, starting in Sweden, and includes visits to the Faroe Islands and Greenland, demonstrating their dedication to representing Denmark both domestically and internationally.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
