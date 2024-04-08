Lewis DePalma, rockstar artist

By Annette Christmas • Updated: 08 Apr 2024 • 12:22

Jimi Hendrix, by Lewis DePalma. Credit: Lewis DePalma

Luis Lliteras, otherwise known by his handle Lewis DePalma, creates unique, lifelike portraits of his hero rockstars. He has a substantial social media following and attracts clients from all over the world.

AC: “Were you born in Mallorca?”

LL: “Yes, in Palma.”

AC: “Where do you live and work? Have you been there long?”

LL: “In my studio in Palma. Well, I’ve been here for 55 years now,” he says, laughing.

AC: “What do you like most about it?”

LL: “It’s a privilege. I live on a beautiful island. Of course, that means there are pros and cons, but I’m aware I’m very privileged.”

AC: “When did you first realise you wanted to be an artist?”

LL: “When I was a little child, perhaps five years old, drawing and music were my refuge and my medicine. I always knew that’s what I had to do to be in a peaceful place inside. I also tried my hand as a musician for a while.”

AC: “You use great music on your posts @depalma.art.rising. Is that your main inspiration?”

LL: “Yes, music!” he says, emphatically. “I’m into AOR (album-oriented) melodic rock, hard rock and classic heavy metal. I couldn’t live without music.”

A: “Are any of your clients rock stars?”

LL: “I wouldn’t exactly put it that way,” he says, modestly. “But yes, some are interested in buying their own portraits, and I’m so grateful they want to frame and hang my artwork on the wall. They are my heroes.” (Lorraine Lewis, lead singer of Vixen, has described his work as “top notch, exquisite, detailed”.)

“Most of my clients commission a drawing to gift a family member or a partner,” he continues. “I used a lot of techniques in the past, but now I work in a mix of coloured pencils on paper.”

Musical influences

AC: “Who are your influences as an artist?”

LL: “My influences? Well, everything in life can be an influence, but it would be fair to mention Eleuteri Serpieri and John Romita. But a lot of artists have contributed ‘something’ to create my own style.”

Artistic process

Luis says he spends a long time looking for the ‘right’ picture to work from before starting a portrait. He then enhances aspects such as lighting or even makes a composite before printing it out.

A detailed insight into Luis’ working process can be viewed in his Facebook posts and stories (Lewis Depalma) and on Instagram (Depalma.art.rising).

Messenger and chat are also the best way to contact him about commissioning a portrait.

AC: “And what does the future hold?”

LL: “A book (or two or three) of musician portraits. If I can ever find the time!”