By Anna Ellis • Published: 08 Apr 2024 • 16:08

Living legend: Meet John Alfred Tinniswood, the world's oldest man. Image: Guinness Book of Records.

John Alfred Tinniswood from England has become the world’s oldest living man after the passing of 114-year-old Juan Vicente Pérez from Venezuela.

John, who is 111 years and 223 days old as of April 5, 2024, was born in Liverpool on August 26, 1912, the same year the Titanic sank.

Currently residing in a care home in Southport, John is a great-grandfather and is known by the staff as “a big chatterbox.”

Despite his age, he can still manage most daily tasks independently, such as getting out of bed and keeping up with the news on the radio.

According to John, his longevity is simply due to “pure luck.”

He doesn’t follow any specific diet but enjoys a portion of battered fish and chips every Friday.

He doesn’t smoke and only drinks alcohol occasionally, emphasizing moderation as the key to staying healthy.

A lifelong fan of Liverpool FC, John has witnessed all eight of the club’s FA Cup wins and 17 of their 19 league title wins since he was born just 20 years after the club was founded in 1892.

Since turning 100 in 2012, John has received a birthday card each year from the late Queen Elizabeth, who was younger than him by almost 14 years.

Even after becoming the UK’s oldest man in 2020, John remains unfazed by his newfound status as the oldest man in the world.

“It doesn’t make any difference to me,” he said. “Not at all. I accept it for what it is.”

His advice for younger generations is simple: “Always do the best you can, whether you’re learning something or whether you’re teaching someone.”

“Give it all you’ve got. Otherwise, it’s not worth bothering with.”