Medieval magic: Berber incursions 2024

Celebrating History in Los Alcázares Images: Los Alcázares Town Hall.

DESPITE weather complications, tens of thousands flocked to Los Alcázares from March 28 to 31, to enjoy the Medieval Market, Lighting of the Flame, Berber Landing, and more. Mayor Mario Pérez Cervera expressed gratitude despite adverse weather, emphasising the event’s success in boosting local businesses.

Berber Raids: Murcia’s Holy Week Highlight

The Berber Raids have become a hallmark of Murcia’s Holy Week, drawing crowds to experience the Medieval Market’s 250+ stalls and vibrant theatrical performances. Live broadcasts ensured no one missed out on the action.

Mayor’s Gratitude Despite Weather Challenges

Councillor José Carlos Castejón highlighted the fusion of history and spectacle in the event’s recreations and tournaments. The Grand Parade, attended by over 2,000 despite the weather, showcased medieval costumes and performances.

Concerts and Festivities Enhance Atmosphere

Concerts added to the festive atmosphere, with new clubs joining the celebration. Mayor Pérez Cervera credited the event’s success to community spirit and organisational efforts, praising the Association of Berber Raids, Celebration Department, and local security services.

The Berber Incursions 2024 highlighted resilience, uniting locals and visitors in a memorable celebration despite the bad weather.

