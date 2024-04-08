Medieval magic: Berber incursions 2024

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 08 Apr 2024 • 13:13
Celebrating History in Los Alcázares
Images: Los Alcázares Town Hall.
DESPITE weather complications, tens of thousands flocked to Los Alcázares from March 28 to 31, to enjoy the Medieval Market, Lighting of the Flame, Berber Landing, and more. Mayor Mario Pérez Cervera expressed gratitude despite adverse weather, emphasising the event’s success in boosting local businesses.
The Berber Raids have become a hallmark of Murcia’s Holy Week, drawing crowds to experience the Medieval Market’s 250+ stalls and vibrant theatrical performances. Live broadcasts ensured no one missed out on the action.
Councillor José Carlos Castejón highlighted the fusion of history and spectacle in the event’s recreations and tournaments. The Grand Parade, attended by over 2,000 despite the weather, showcased medieval costumes and performances.
Concerts added to the festive atmosphere, with new clubs joining the celebration. Mayor Pérez Cervera credited the event’s success to community spirit and organisational efforts, praising the Association of Berber Raids, Celebration Department, and local security services.
The Berber Incursions 2024 highlighted resilience, uniting locals and visitors in a memorable celebration despite the bad weather.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
