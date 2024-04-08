Paseo improvements

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 08 Apr 2024 • 14:36

Work on the San Pedro paseo Photo: Marbella Town Hall

Marbella Town Hall is undertaking improvements to the Paseo Marítimo in San Pedro Alcántara with the renovation of the accesses to the beach.

The Mayor of San Pedro Alcántara, Javier García, explained that this will renovate more than 200 square metres of paving and ramps, “with the aim not only to ensure the mobility and safety of pedestrians, but also to beautify one of the most important spaces for enjoyment and recreation in the town” he said, adding that, “the promenade is one of the jewels in the town’s crown that requires permanent conservation and maintenance work”.

The next phase will include the installation of solar lighting on the section of the coastal path that joins Guadaiza and Ventura del Mar. “There are 300 linear metres of walkway that initially had spotlights embedded in the wood, but which were stolen”, said the Mayor, so, “an alternative solution has been proposed: the installation of 16 solar technology streetlights, which also represent a great energy saving”.