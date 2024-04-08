By Anna Ellis •
Published: 08 Apr 2024 • 15:26
Rafiki Africa: Transforming lives in Uganda, one milestone at a time. Image: Rafiki África / Facebook.
Over the past five years, the Alicante-based NGO Rafiki Africa has achieved significant milestones in Uganda.
These milestones include the establishment of a primary school, a sewing school, and an agricultural training centre.
Additionally, they have initiated the construction of a health centre, with a dining facility accommodating 750 children already operational, and a hospital currently under development.
Among their notable achievements is the opening of a secondary school, hailed as the flagship project of the organisation.
Operating under the motto “With a little, you give them a lot,” these initiatives have had a tangible impact, employing forty teachers, two guards, six kitchen staff, an administrator, an accountant, a local agronomist, four nurses, a midwife, a medical assistant, and a part-time doctor, all locals now on the organisation’s payroll.
The organisation was founded by Father Juan Berchmans, a Ugandan immigrant and current parish priest of Relleu and Orxeta.
Support for the organisation grew from retired former executives in Alicante who provided financial resources and support.
For more information on the charity or to get involved, head to the website: rafiki-africa.org
