Published: 22 Feb 2024 • 20:43
Almoradí's garden gem: Culinary creativity around the prized artichoke. Image: Ayuntamiento de Almoradí / Facebook.
The Tourism Councilor of Almoradí, José Antonio Latorre, along with Rafael Birlanga, a nutritionist from “ComeRb”, and two students pursuing degrees in Gastronomy and Culinary Arts at the University of Alicante, introduced the inaugural gastronomic event titled “In the Mouth: Unveiling Innovation”.
Scheduled for March 1 in the Plaza de la Constitución of the town, the event will commence at 9:00 AM, aiming to showcase the advancements, efforts, and culinary creations revolving around the artichoke, a prized gem of the region’s gardens.
The councillor outlined the diverse range of activities slated to take place before and after the much-anticipated “National Artichoke Congress”.
He emphasised that this initial gathering is tailored for aspiring professionals in the hospitality and tourism sectors, as well as for gastronomy enthusiasts and cooking aficionados.
The ComeRb nutritionist highlighted the innovative nature of these sessions, projecting a forward-thinking perspective.
The event will feature six discussions led by gastronomy professionals who are prominent figures in the region and the province.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
