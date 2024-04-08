Remodelling of one of Estepona’s main shopping streets

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 08 Apr 2024 • 9:49

Calle Terraza to be remodelled Photo: Estepona Town Hall

Estepona Town Council has received 12 bids to carry out the project for the remodelling of the central Calle Terraza. The aim of the work is to transform one of the most commercial streets of the city to make it more accessible, safe and sustainable and to integrate it into the pedestrian areas of the historic centre.

This action is part of the call for aid to strengthen commercial activity in tourist areas financed by the EU’s Next Generation Plan for Recovery, Transformation and Resilience, for which €2.4 million have been earmarked.

The aim of the project is to prioritise pedestrians by building a single level that will provide a sense of spaciousness to the entire urban area, generating a uniform environment that will guarantee universal accessibility. In addition, the new project will renew the current paving by incorporating safer materials for pedestrians which reduce the risk of falls or trips.

The work on Calle Terraza is part of the project to revitalise the historic quarter, ‘Estepona, Garden of the Costa del Sol‘, which the Estepona Town Hall has been working on for the past decade and which has so far managed to remodel more than 130 streets. In all of them, the aim has been to improve the spaces around the shops, with the aim of promoting and revitalising social, commercial, cultural and leisure activities.