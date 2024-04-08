Sol, the meerkat brought home

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 08 Apr 2024 • 9:11

Sol at home with his cat friend Credit: Kay Millington

The missing meerkat, Sol, has been found and brought back to his loving family in Fuengirola thanks to the support and outreach of the community.

Sol´s owner, Kay Millington, posted the wonderful news on her Facebook: “I have the most amazing news! Sol has been found safe and well! Thank you everyone!”

Kay´s precious meerkat, who came to the family as a rescue eight years ago, went missing on April 3. Social media posts urged the local community to be on the lookout and the Euro Weekly News spread the worried appeal.

Kay announced that Sol had been found and Facebook posts shared that although Sol had “lost a tooth and a nail”, he was now home with his loving family.

Missing a pet can be so concerning and heartbreaking and it is only with the help of the community that one can find the resources to bring back their loved ones.

In 2020, the Euro Weekly News shared the loss of Jack the Parrot, a dear pet of Kara Jaye Caradas, who was eventually found with the help of the community.

With our ability to spread the word and the wide outreach that social media offers, it is cases like these which show how our connections and communication can be used to uplift and help each other.