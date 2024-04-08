Where does Europe’s rubbish go?

By John Ensor •
The European Union is responsible for producing over 2.1 billion tonnes of waste annually, as per the European Parliament’s findings, but where does it end up?
Surprisingly, a significant chunk of European waste, specifically 33 million tonnes in 2021, found its way to shores beyond the EU—a staggering 77 per cent increase since 2004. A notable 59 per cent of this exported waste consisted of iron and steel.
This distribution highlights the complex global network of waste management, shedding light on the environmental and economic dynamics of waste exportation.
As countries around the world grapple with the implications of receiving waste from abroad, the focus shifts towards innovation in recycling and reusability, ensuring a greener future for planet Earth.
