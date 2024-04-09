Andersson & Co: Albir’s one-stop shop

By Eva Alvarez • Published: 09 Apr 2024 • 13:37

Andersson & Co. team at the forefront of their business

Andersson & Co, situated in the heart of Albir, offers a diverse range of services for both residents and tourists.

With a commitment to excellence ingrained in every aspect, Thomas Andersson, hailing from Sweden, and his partner, Ferdinand Vanhoeyveld, a Belgian native, provide personalized solutions for rentals, maintenance, renovation, interior design, and Swedish insurance. In an exclusive interview, we delve into what sets this establishment apart.

Versatile Rental Options

In 2003, Thomas Andersson, ventured to Spain in pursuit of warmth and adventure. Teaming up with his dedicated colleague Ferdinand Vanhoeyveld, they laid the foundation for Andersson & Co in Albir.

Today, they proudly offer 14 meticulously curated apartments for year-round short-term rentals, meeting the diverse needs of their clientele. Beyond rentals, their keen eye for interior design and over 13 years of industry experience ensure seamless experiences, overseeing renovations and navigating insurance contracts.

Multilingual Excellence

What truly distinguishes Andersson & Co. is their multilingual team, fluent in Scandinavian languages, English, Spanish, and more, facilitating personalized service and fostering strong client relationships across diverse backgrounds.

Special Offers

They offer special promotions like a tempting 15 per cent discount for bookings made in advance for May and June rentals-perfect for planning your summer getaway.

How to contact them

Ready to experience Andersson & Co’s top-notch services? Contact them at 627-050-309, or ta@anderssonandco.com, and visit them at Carrer Joaquín Turina, 4, 03581, Albir. For more info and to stay up-to-date visit their promotions visit their website, Facebook and Instagram.

They’re open Monday to Friday from 9 am to 2 pm.