Sweden helps shape Spain’s educational future

By John Ensor • Updated: 09 Apr 2024 • 11:49

European University of Madrid. Credit: Craig.Lundsten/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

A recent development could see new changes to higher education in Spain and Portugal.

EQT, a Swedish investment fund, declared its acquisition of a majority stake in the European University from Permira, which will remain a minority partner.

The deal, valued at €2.2 billion, elevates EQT to a leading position in the private higher education sector across Spain and Portugal.

EQT’s Vision for Growth

The deal, subject to regulatory approval, is expected to be finalised in the latter half of 2024. EQT plans to bolster the European University by enhancing its digital offerings and expanding its campuses.

‘Increasing access to higher education is a priority for governments around the world,’ EQT mentioned on its website, highlighting the demand for private education to supplement public education in Europe.

Expansion and digital innovation

EQT intends to inject funds into existing campuses and pioneer new ones, utilising its international expertise.

In a report from La Informacion, Anna Sundell, a partner at EQT, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership: ‘We have followed the company for a long time and are deeply impressed by the high-quality academic model, the innovative approach and the establishment of new state-of-the-art campuses in both Spain and Portugal.’

Future opportunities

Otilia de la Fuente, executive director of the European University, lauded the achievements made with Permira, noting, ‘None of these milestones would have been possible without the unwavering dedication and collaborative efforts of our teams.’ She warmly welcomed EQT, anticipating ‘limitless opportunities’ in this new phase.

The European University, established in 1996, has become one of Europe’s largest and most rapidly expanding private educational institutions.

With a commitment to experiential learning and a premium academic model, it offers a wide range of programs catering to over 54,000 students across 12 campuses.

EQT’s investment is seen as a strategic move to tap into the growing private higher education market in Spain and Portugal, driven by demographic trends and international student demand.

This partnership is poised to enhance the European University’s role in shaping the future of higher education.