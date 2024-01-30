University Boars in Almeria!

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 30 Jan 2024 • 16:51

Boars on campus! Credit: Facebook

The infamous wild boars of Almeria may have a desire for a brighter future, as their latest sighting was at the University of Almeria campus!

During the last week of January there were many reports of the animals being spotted around the campus of the University of Almeria, scaring many students and causing quite a scene. The herd, which was made up of around nine boars, took a tour around the La Cañada campus, perhaps to see if this was the right educational centre for their future needs! Thankfully, although onlookers were shocked and a little afraid, the boars were able to move freely without being disturbed or provoked. However, many were seen to have mobile phones in hand, capturing the unbelievable scene for social media.

As tensions around the theme of how to control the wild boars rise, the Animalist Party of Almeria, PACMA, are urging authorities to consider an immunocontraceptive vaccine instead of allowing people to hunt the animals.

In some areas, including Cabo de Gata, residents and even schoolchildren continue to express their fear of the frequent presence of these wild animals that walk among the community, frequenting bars, roads and supermarkets, in search of easy food.