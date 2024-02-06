Royal Holloway University of London students explore Nerja

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 06 Feb 2024 • 22:56

Royal Holloway of London in Nerja Image: Nerja Town Hall

STUDENTS from the Geography department at Royal Holloway University of London have once again visited Nerja and Maro for research on local tourism, the environment, agriculture, and the municipality’s economy.

Fostering Cross-Cultural Understanding

The group was warmly welcomed at the Town Hall by Ana María Muñoz, former translator for the students and current Tourism and Residents Councillor, who addressed the students in English.

They also met with José Alberto Tomé, the Infrastructure Councillor. The students engaged in discussions and Q&A sessions at the Plenary Hall, offering valuable insights into their studies. This annual exchange promotes cross-cultural understanding and collaboration between academia and local government, fostering a meaningful connection between the university and the vibrant community of Nerja.

For more Axarquia news click here